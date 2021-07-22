Freddie Eugene "Gene" Stallsworth, 81, St. Joseph, lost his long battle with cancer on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 29, 1940, to Fred and Mildred Stallsworth.
Gene married Patricia Ann Leidy June 1, 1968. She survives of the home.
In his younger days he was a boxer, weightlifter, and painted houses. His hobbies included playing checkers, cards, family game nights and sharing his faith with others. He was a devout Jehovah's Witness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous siblings.
Additional survivors include children, Jerry (Melanie), Lisa (Tim), Stephanie, Michael (Ariel), Sarah (Ron), and Shawn; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; three siblings.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Community Recreation & Resocialization, 3306 Mitchell Ave.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
