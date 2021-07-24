Loah Lorene Stallard passed away on Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 87.
In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Loah was the executive director of the Social Welfare Board (SWB), from 1979 to 2006.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donations in Loah's name may be given to the Loah Stallard Graduate Nursing Scholarship Fund, MWSU Foundation, 4525 Downs Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64507, or to Friends of the Free Clinic, 904 S. 10th St., Suite A., St. Joseph, MO 64503.
