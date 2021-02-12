Staley, Roy 1933-2021 Leawood, Kan.

LEAWOOD, Kan. - Roy Staley, 87, Leawood, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

He was born March 23, 1933, in West End, North Carolina.

Roy served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a welder for over 35 years at Grey Automotive in St. Joseph.

Roy was soft spoken and easy going, with a gentle heart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathie, and his parents.

Survivors include son, Kevin Staley and daughter, Johnna Lang.

There will not be any services, Mr. Staley has donated his body to science.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.