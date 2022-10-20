Stains, Josh 1982-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Stains, 40, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.On May 8, 2022, he was born to Larry D. and Stacy (Kline) Stains, in St. Joseph.Josh was a gifted drummer. He loved animals and fishing.He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Charles and Shirley Kline; and paternal grandmother, Violet Arnold.Survivors include his mother; stepmom, Cathi Stains; half-sisters, Jodi and Cathi Jo Stains; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.Private Family Burial Mount Calvary, Wathena, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 20, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 19, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerVacant building threatens D&GRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionOne year after Phi Gamma Delta hazing incident that left a freshman disabled, legal battle continuesTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Man charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterCrews battle fire on 9th and Hall St
