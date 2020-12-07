Our beloved mother, Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.

Honey was born Feb. 2, 1931, to Robert Theodore "Ted" Poff and Mary Lorene (Schleicher) Poff in St. Joseph.

She was a graduate of Central High School.

Honey married William "Bill" Stahlin on Dec. 30, 1950, at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral Church.

Bill preceded her in death in 2005.

Honey was a very active member of Co-Cathedral Church and volunteered with Catholic Marriage Prep Counseling.

Survivors include: her children: Bill (Carol) Stahlin, Jr. of Portland, Oregon, Cindy (Bruce) Smith of Noel, Missouri, Valerie (Alain) Fortin of S. Dennis, Massachusetts and Camilla Rocker of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Andy Stahlin, Jesse Stahlin, Rachel Hoffman, Martha Roberts, Bruce Smith II, Phillip Smith, Hilary Cortez, Tarin Huntington, Michael Atkins II, and Dr. Emily Clark; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Honey is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Bill; infant sister, Doris; sister, Dolores Schoen; and grandson, Isaac Cameron Justin.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.