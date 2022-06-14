TROY, Kan. - Richard "Dick" Stahl, 89, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at The Willow in Wathena, Kansas.
Dick was born and raised in Troy on April 12, 1933, to Richard F. and Mary (Macomber) Stahl.
He attended all 12 grades in Troy schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1951. Dick then attended both Benedictine and Kansas University for college. Majored in Journalism and worked for St. Joseph News-Press and Gazette from 1956 to 1968. He bought The Kansas Chief weekly newspaper of Troy in 1968 and operated until 1983.
He joined Kansas National Guard while in high school in 1949. Commanded Service Battery, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery and attained the rank of Captain. Dick spent his retirement years between Troy and summer home in Canada, near Flin Flon, Manitoba, where he entertained numerous guests and was considered one of the best hosts.
He served on Highland Community Board of Regents, Troy City Council, Doniphan County Bicentennial Commission, Mount Olive Cemetery Association. Dick was also a member of the American Legion Post #55, Kansas Press Association and Military Order of St. Barbara.
Dick was an only child and was preceded in death by his parents.
Dick's wishes were to be cremated with graveside services at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Doniphan County Ambulance District #1.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.