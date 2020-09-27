Stahl, Andrew H. II 1954-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Andrew H. Stahl II, son of the late Andrew H. and Mary Alice (Wynne) Stahl, was born on Dec. 13, 1954, and departed this life on Sept. 23, 2020. At the time of his passing he was 65 years, 9 months and 10 days of age.

Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Maysville, Missouri, on Monday Sept. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock, of Pleasant Hill Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Andy was born in Bethany, Missouri, but raised and graduated from High School in Maysville. While in school he was involved in football, basketball, track, choir and softball. Shortly after graduation he began his career in plumbing and worked for various employers such as Hub City Plumbing, R.L. Smith, Webster, Straight Flush and Martha's plumbing. Later in life he continued in the plumbing field but under his own name, working various jobs in the area. He was an avid car enthusiast and also enjoyed deer hunting, working and helping his family.

Andy was preceded in passing by his parents; one brother, Charles Stahl; and his daughter, Rebecca Jo Stahl.

He is survived by his two daughters, Shiloh & husband, Jason Coleman, of Camdenton, Missouri and Amy Robb of Camdenton; one son, James Stahl of Stoutland, Missouri; six sisters, Jeannie and husband Gary Hall, Laura Barnes, Mary and husband Randy Morrow, Elain Stahl, Linda Ellis, Debbie Stahl; five brothers, Henry and wife Darlene Stahl, Larry and wife Alice Stahl, Ronnie and wife Lou Stahl, Danny Stahl and Randy Stahl; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind several other nieces, nephews, family and friends who will all truly miss him.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.