AGENCY, Mo. - Donald Eugene Stagner, 81, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. He was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Frazier, Missouri, son of Helen and Paul Stagner. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School, class of 1959.
Donald retired from General Motors and farmed in the area for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going dancing, camping, traveling and the 4th of July. He loved his time spent on his farm and riding horses, especially as a child. Donald was a member of the Massey-Harris Association and the Joe Sam's Camping Club.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ruby Stagner; second wife, Saundra Stagner; sisters, Betty Jean Wilczenski, Wilma Shaw and Patty Mauler; an infant brother; companions, Wanda June Means and Connie Schultz.
Survivors include, daughters, Sherrie Stagner, of Gower, Missouri, and Shelly Hamrick, of Indianapolis, Indiana; son, Timothy Stagner, of Agency; step-children, Candy (Rick) Pearson, of Wellsville, Kansas, Chance (Cindy) Clements, of Harrisonville, Maryland, and Robin (Steve) Carpenter, of Davis Island, Florida; sister, Lois (Dave) Madinger, of Dubois, Pennsylvania; brothers, Larry (Michelle) Stagner, of Faucett, and Dale Stagner, of Willowbrook, Missouri; former son-in-law, Dan Hamrick, of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Stagner has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, MO.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Stagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
