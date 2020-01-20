Donna M. Staggs, 86, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 13, 1933, in Smithville, Missouri.

She worked at Big Smith and Lakeland Industries.

She enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of all the grandkids, and she was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God.

Donna was preceded in death by: husband, Robert Staggs; father, Byron Lamb; mother, Byrdia Baker; daughters, Diane Shepphard and Shirley Byrum; brother, Charles Lamb; and a grandson, Aaron Boyer.

Survivors include: daughter, Lana (Kevin) Miller, St. Joseph; son, Byron (Sherry) Budden, St. Joseph; daughter, Janet Sherer, St. Joseph; step- daughter, Becky Brockovich, Moberly, Missouri; son-in-law, Alan Byrum, of Oklahoma; sister, Wanda June Stufflebean, Saint Joseph; seventeen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Steve Shelley officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.