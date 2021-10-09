Stafford, Steven W. 1957-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Steven Wayne Stafford, age 63, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on Oct. 2, 2021, at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Steve was born on Dec. 31, 1957, to Mary and Forrest Stafford in St Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School and got a 2-year Associates Degree from Missouri Western State College. Steve had a love for remodeling and flipped a total of 12 houses. Steve got his Brokers License where he opened Cinder Realty. He owned Gambino's Pizza in Savannah, Missouri, from 2002 to 2004. In 2010 he moved to Kansas City where he ran his business, Design Home Improvement.
Steve met his wife Cindy 27 years ago on a blind date. It was love at first site for the two of them. Steve was a wonderful Christian, husband, father, brother, uncle, and papa.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Forrest Stafford; and his sister, Carol Broce.
He is survived by his ever-loving wife, Cindy; two daughters, Cathy Campbell, Sarah Healy (Lance Healy); five grandchildren, Malea, Mikayla, Makenzie, Maddax and Mya. Steve is also survived by his five siblings: Linda Rittman, Kathy Kamler, David Stafford, Teri Francis, Jimmy Stafford, and his faithful dog Bentley.
Steve had a gentle loving heart, a smile and laughter that would light up a room. He was a baptized member of Church of God a Worldwide Association where he was a great servant of God for 16 years. He will be missed by many.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of life Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall (4520 Mitchell Ave, St Joseph). There will be food and drink as it was his request for everyone to gather and rejoice in his blessings he had been given. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
