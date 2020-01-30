Joe Stafford
GOWER, Mo. - Joe Stafford, 73 of Gower, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Karen; daughter, Kari (Richard) Miller; son, Chris (Kendra) Stafford; grandchildren: seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; siblings: Harvey Rice, Gene (Andy) Stafford, Allen (Shirley) Stafford, Bobby (Debbie) Stafford, Eva Oeltjen; mother-in-law, Pauline Hawkins; brother-in-law, Gary Hawkins.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Allen Cemetery.
Donations: Allen Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.