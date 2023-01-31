Staats, Darlene A. 1955-2023 Lawson, Mo.

LAWSON, Mo. - Darlene Adair Staats, 68, of Lawson, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Darlene was born on Jan. 2, 1955, in Reno, Nevada, to Charles and Virginia Wood.
She is survived by her husband, James Staats; her two sons, Matthew (Claudia) and Jeremy (Teresa) Staats; and six grandchildren, Lakynn, Hudson, Livia, Ava, Benjamin, and Josephine.
Darlene attended school at Westlake High School in Westlake, Ohio. She served most of her life as a dedicated civil servant, first serving three years for the U.S. Army, with a deployment to Camp Casey in South Korea. Later she served for the Ohio Air National Guard until moving to the Missouri National Guard, operating as a logistics specialist and retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 2015.
Darlene was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She was active in the Cub Scouts of America with her sons, and later in life the Lawson Chamber of Commerce. She was an avid gardener and following retirement worked alongside her husband James in support of their business together.
The visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, 214 N. Pennsylvania Lawson. The service will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m., also at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memoriam to the charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
