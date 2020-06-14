GALLATIN, Mo. -Glenda R. St. John, 77, of Gallatin, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Glenda was born in Coffey, Missouri on May 20, 1943.

She graduated from Coffey High School and continued on to receive a BS degree in Secondary Education, with an emphasis in English and History, from Wichita State University.

She taught high school English with the Gallatin ISD for twenty years; Glenda was born to be a teacher and her students loved her.

Her academic team placed third in statewide competition.

She always had a love for animals and in her early years, raised and bred quarter horses in Wichita, Kansas. She successfully showed her horses on the Midwestern Quarter Horse Circuit for several years.

Glenda had a love for gardening and she was admired for her beautiful yard and flowers surrounding her little white house, in Gallatin.

Glenda was well known in the Gallatin community.

The outpouring of condolences, funny stories and precious memories from her friends, co-workers and students about her sharp wit, her positive influence in the classroom and her intellectual prowess as a teacher is a legacy we all can envy.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Glenda is preceded in death by: her father, Glenn B. Knott; mother, Rosalie Lary Knott; and sister, Kelly L. Knott.

She is survived by: brothers, Stephen L. Knott and Mark A. Knott (Barbara); sister, Julie Reynolds (Richard); nieces, Tawnya K. Quiet and Tracy K. Frye; and nephew, Ben Booth.

Private family graveside services at a later date.

Burial: Coffey Cemetery, Coffey.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in care of the funeral home.

Online guestbook at: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.