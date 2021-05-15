MCLOUD, Okla. - Leland Louis Green Squires, 36, McLoud, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born Oct. 16, 1984, in Charleston, South Carolina. to Patrick C. and Dee Dee (Geraty) Squires.

Louis loved history, animals, and owning property. "Land is the only thing that lasts."

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beverly Green Geraty Martin, Archibald, Col., USAF, Ret., MD., and Arnold Dale Squires.

Survivors include: parents; brothers, Jonathan Squires, Smithville, Missouri, Christian Squires (Robert Dekkers), San Francisco, California; cousin, Michael Squires (Jami Ann), Wichita, Kansas; and numerous other cousins.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Inurnment: St. Lawrence Cemetery, Charleston, South Carolina.

The family will gather with friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.

