Squires, Barbara F. 1934-2020

Barbara Faye Squires, 86, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend to many, she was born on Feb. 26, 1934, to James and Sally (Lovell) Doan, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald A. Squires, Dec. 16,1950.

He survives of the home.

She enjoyed gardening, golfing, cooking and needlepoint, and was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, Flower Society, PEO Chapter FP, SIS (Sisters in Service) organization and SJCC Women's Golf Association.

Her grandchildren affectionately called her "Bubb", which was short for Bubbly. She was well-known for her cooking and especially her legendary apple pie.

Barbara was preceded in death by: her parents; and sister, Betty Simkins.

Survivors include: children: Vicky Hinde (Bill), Country Club, Missouri, Jim Squires (Barbie), Osage Beach, Missouri, Tim Squires (Shelley), St. Joseph, and Tom Squires (Tegwin), Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Jason Squires (Dana), Kansas City, Missouri, Lindsey Williams (Aaron), Kansas City, Missouri, Jamie Squires, Los Angeles, California, Zack Squires, Knoxville, Megan Squires, Charlotte, North Carolina, Mallory Squires, Knoxville, Spencer Squires, St. Joseph, Clint Squires (Brittany), Springfield, Missouri; step-grandchildren: Scott Hinde (Mary) and David Hinde (Karen), St. Joseph; great-grandchildren, Talon and Tenley Williams, Kansas City, Missouri; step-great-grandchildren: Charles Hinde (Jessica) and George Hinde (Joanne), Kansas City, Missouri, Hayley Hinde, Lawrence, Kansas, and Griffon Hinde, Springfield; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Farewell Services and public Livestream: 10 a.m. Thursday, Ashland United Methodist Church.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated, and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to: Ashland United Methodist Church, PEO Scholarship Fund Chapter FP, and Noyes Home.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

To livestream: go to Aumcfamily.org, click livestream tab, or you can go to Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page at Ashland United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.