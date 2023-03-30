Dr. Robert M. Spurgat passed away Sunday, March 26,2023.

He was born Sept. 30, 1938, to Otto and Margaret Spurgat, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bob attended Lutheran schools and graduated from Valparaiso University in 1960 with a B.A. degree. In 1964, he graduated from SUNY College of Medicine in Syracuse. A one-year Internship was done at Ancker Hospital in St Paul, MN. Military service was through the Public Health Service, Indian Health Service on the Crow Agency in Montana from 1965 to 1967 with temporary duty on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter, Bering Strait. Next came a two-year residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A third year was spent at U.C. doing a Fellowship in chest disease. While at U.C. he met Susan Huck who was working on an advanced degree in Nursing. Their first date at a Reds baseball game ended in searching the parking lot because neither of them remembered where the car was parked! They were married on Nov. 7, 1969. Upon completion of his Fellowship, he joined an Internal Medicine group practice in Greeley, Colorado. While there, he became a clinical instructor in Medicine, division of pulmonary disease at the University of Colorado Medical School and clinical professor in Medicine.

To send flowers to the family of Dr. M. Spurgat, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 5
Visitation
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 6
Service
Thursday, April 6, 2023
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church - St. Joseph
4715 Frederick Ave.
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.