Dr. Robert M. Spurgat passed away Sunday, March 26,2023.
He was born Sept. 30, 1938, to Otto and Margaret Spurgat, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bob attended Lutheran schools and graduated from Valparaiso University in 1960 with a B.A. degree. In 1964, he graduated from SUNY College of Medicine in Syracuse. A one-year Internship was done at Ancker Hospital in St Paul, MN. Military service was through the Public Health Service, Indian Health Service on the Crow Agency in Montana from 1965 to 1967 with temporary duty on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter, Bering Strait. Next came a two-year residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A third year was spent at U.C. doing a Fellowship in chest disease. While at U.C. he met Susan Huck who was working on an advanced degree in Nursing. Their first date at a Reds baseball game ended in searching the parking lot because neither of them remembered where the car was parked! They were married on Nov. 7, 1969. Upon completion of his Fellowship, he joined an Internal Medicine group practice in Greeley, Colorado. While there, he became a clinical instructor in Medicine, division of pulmonary disease at the University of Colorado Medical School and clinical professor in Medicine.
In 1977, the family moved to St. Joseph and Bob joined Internal Medicine Associates. In 1985, he became a Fellow in the American College of Physicians and Associate Fellow in the American College of Chest Physicians. He was Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy, Heartland Hospitals, 1980 to 1999 and was President of the Medical staff 1991 to 1992. He served on the Board of Directors, Heartland Centre 1986 to 1990.
Other organizations that he served were the American Lung Association, Board Member 1981-93, Buchanan County Medical Society, President of the American Medical Fly Fishing Association, Board of Directors for Teen Half-way House-1979, Chairman of Small Business Council, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce- 1986 to 1989, St. Joseph Symphony Board of Directors-President 2003 to 2007, Westwood Neighborhood Association-past President. He received the 2007 Mayor's Awards for the Arts- Arts Volunteer.
His love for the outdoors and fishing led to his membership in the Loess Hills chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist organization. He is a recent past President. Bob was also a life-long member of Trout Unlimited.
His love for trains as a child never dimmed. In 2022, he completed 12 years of work on his current railroad and was awarded the Master Model Railroader title by the National Model Railroad Association.
Bob was an Elder at St. Paul Lutheran Church and played in the bell choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Margaret Spurgat.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Susan; daughter, Lynn Spurgat, of New York City; son, Michael Spurgat, of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Sharon Calhoun (Clyde), of Stillwater, Minnesota; sister, Carol Borgstrom (Howard), of Alexandria, Virginia; four nieces; one nephew; and Duke, his beloved Collie.
The family suggest memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Symphony (saintjosephsymphony.org) or Trout Unlimited (TU.org). We would like to thank the medical and nursing staff in the Mosaic Hospital ICU for the unparalleled care that was given to him.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
