Sprouse, Frances 1943-2021 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Frances Kay "Frankie" (Steed) Sprouse, 78, went to her Lord Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Lee's Summit, Missouri, of Sjogren's Syndrome.
Born in St. Louis on April 9, 1943, to Oliver and Bertha Jayne Steed, both deceased.
She is survived by: her husband, Douglas E. Sprouse; sons, Kevin E. (Irina) and Rodger D. (Erin) Sprouse; grandchildren: Camden, Garrett, Payton, Ashley, Grayson, Lincoln and Gabriel Sprouse; brother, Richard (Ruth) Steed; nephew, Christian Steed; and niece, Julie Walsh (Steed).
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 13300 Kenneth Rd, Leawood, KS 66209.
Visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.