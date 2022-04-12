Stephen Sproat, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away April 8, 2022. He enjoyed playing video games, music, and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was employed at Triumph Foods.
Preceding him death are step-father, Barry Moffatt, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and a sister.
Survivors include mother, Linda Moffatt, father, Stephen Sproat, step-mother, Wanda Sproat, sisters, Mickealylla and Suszanna Sproat, brother, Darrick Lewis, and half-sister Autumn West.
Farewell Services 5 p.m. Wednesday, Risen Son Church, 1521 Grand Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the funeral home to defray expenses.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
