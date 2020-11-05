PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Johnnie Lee Sproat Sr., 88, of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the VA hospital in Schreveport, Louisiana. He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Caldwell, Kansas, son of the late Gertrude and Richard Sproat Sr. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Quaker Oats.

Johnnie was preceded in death by wife, Delores; parents; a granddaughter; one great-grandchild; and three brothers.

Survivors include, eight chidlren, Johnnie Lee Sproat II, Terry McQueen, Richard Sproat, Lucetta Elaine Readman, Sandra Cook, Danny Sproat, Wendy England and Tracie Hill; 22 grandchildern; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and a half sister.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri, at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.