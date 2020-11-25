Louie H. Springs, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1937, in St. Joseph, son of Dorthy and Louie Springs.

Louie owned and operated Springs Auto Salvage for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, riding and working on bikes with grandkids. Louie also loved tinkering with things.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Survivors include, wife, Violet Springs; nine stepchildren; and many grandchildren and extended family.

Mr. Springs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to LaVerna Village of St. Joseph.

