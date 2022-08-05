Frankie D. Springs, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Joseph, son of the late Helen and Joe Springs. He attended Benton High School and married JoAnn Asher on Feb. 18, 1961, and she survives of the home.

He was the owner operator of Springs Auto, and also worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed ping pong, riding motorcross, drag racing, working on cars, and was a golden glove boxer and coon hunter in his younger days, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger, and was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Springs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.