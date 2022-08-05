Frankie D. Springs, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Joseph, son of the late Helen and Joe Springs. He attended Benton High School and married JoAnn Asher on Feb. 18, 1961, and she survives of the home.
He was the owner operator of Springs Auto, and also worked in the construction industry. He enjoyed ping pong, riding motorcross, drag racing, working on cars, and was a golden glove boxer and coon hunter in his younger days, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger, and was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Harlan Springs.
Survivors include, wife, JoAnn Springs, of St. Joseph; daughters, Theresa (Steven) Clark, Jeanette Springs, Annette (James) Davis, and Lynette Greer; sons, Frank (Michele) Springs Jr. and Allen (Ida) Springs; 14 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; and three sisters, Joy Collins, Donna (Sam) Smith, and Debbie (Guy) Barker.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Springs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
