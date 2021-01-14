SANFORD, Fla. - Douglas Anthony Spratt born July 12, 1961, in St. Joseph, died on Jan. 4, 2021, in Sanford, Florida. Doug was 59 years old and worked in the Personal Fitness Industry for 35 years.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Spratt.

He is survived by his 14-year-old son, Joseph Anthony Spratt, and former wife Lynnette Roznowski Spratt of Sanford, Florida; mother, Mary Ann Spratt; sisters, Allison Spratt, Kathleen Thrasher (Harry), of St. Joseph, and Laura Huerter (Linus) of Seneca, Kansas; and brothers, Tony Spratt (Deana), of Windermere, Florida, and Mark Spratt of Amazonia, Missouri.

Doug received a B.S. in Physical Education from Missouri Western State College in 1984 and from there pursued his passion for fitness and nutrition. He soon moved to Windermere and worked for Walt Disney World for several years before opening Body Coach Personal Training in 1993.

Doug also had a passion for magic and started performing as a magician when he was 16 to the amazement of his audiences. Doug was also known for his love of all animals, especially reptiles. He had a boa constrictor at the age of 15, and it escaped in the house until we heard our Mother scream, "It's under the couch!" He also had two dogs, Juno and Penni, and two cats, Sugar and Georgette, whom he loved and cared for.

His passion for fitness and serving others is what drove him. The clients he has helped reach their goals is in the thousands. His sister Allison wrote, "Doug was an awesome brother and my hero. Even as an adult my brother was there for me. He helped me when I was in a bad place in my life. Thanks to Doug I became a confident, happy, and fit woman! He taught me everything I know about fitness, nutrition and being a Personal Trainer. Thanks to him I was able to help so many people in my job as a Personal Trainer. He will never be forgotten, just terribly missed."

I have Doug to thank for my career as a business owner and Personal Trainer at Body Coach. His love of fitness has grown inside of me as we worked together for years. He never lost that beautiful smile even when he was battling cancer and handled it with incredible strength and dignity.

He will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father, good friend and caring man to all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was of the Catholic Faith.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph

Live streaming of the memorial service can be viewed on Douglas' obituary page on our website at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.