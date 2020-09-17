Sprague, Donnie R. 1968-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Donnie R. Sprague, 52, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock of Pleasant Hill Church, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Independence Cemetery near Hemple, Missouri.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Donnie was born in Cameron, Missouri, to Billie C. and Wanda S. (Runnels) Sprague on Sept. 2, 1968.

He was a Maintenance Supervisor for much of his career.

Donnie was a true American Patriot, serving his country overseas and in Afghanistan in the Army National Guard during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He especially enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting.

Donnie loved Eagles too, but his family was his first love.

He was a beloved dad, grandpa, brother, and husband.

Donnie is survived by: his wife, Patti; sons, Jacob (Chelsea) Sprague, Nicholas Sprague; step children, Ashley Bomberger, Trenton (Terri) Bomberger, siblings, Teresa (James) Rhoades, Billy Sprague, Regina (Steve) Fisher; one granddaughter; four step grandchildren; nieces and nephews; many other relatives, and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.