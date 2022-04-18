Thomas "Tommy" Dean Spoonemore, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday April 11, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born July 29, 1972, in St. Joseph.
He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991; he was the Benton Cardinal Mascott at the sporting events. He enjoyed horses and trail riding, enjoyed singing and dancing.
He was an Eagle Scouts, and a member of tribe of Mic-O-Say, Firebuilder Rides Alone.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Spoonemore and his mother, Susan Louise Goin.
He is survived by: step-mother, Ramona Spoonemore; daughters, Brooklynn and Rayne Spoonemore; son, Ryan Spoonemore; sisters: Katrina "Kit" (Chet)Lindstrom, Deanna (Rob) Daniels and Jessica Nemitz; brothers, Michael (Sabrina) Andres and Jamie Spoonemore; grandson, Kaiden Jackson; granddaughter, Mazikeen George; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday May 14, 2022, with a celebration of life starting at 3 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mr. Spoonemore has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
