Spoonemore, Robert D. 1943-2021 Savannah, Mo.

Robert D. Spoonemore, 77, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home in Savannah. He was born in Ravenwood, Missouri, on Oct. 2, 1943, to Irchel and Charlene (Buholt) Spoonemore. He married Peggy Sue Gillenwater in Fillmore, Missouri, on Dec. 8, 1992, and she survives of the home.
Robert loved his family and would speak of them all the time. He enjoyed estate sales, garage sales and having his own garage sales and getting to talk with folks at the sale. He especially enjoyed working and hauling for Tubbs Farms.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sue Spoonemore; sons, Jon (Brandi) Spoonemore of Kansas City, Jeff (Laura) Spoonemore of Kansas City, and Charlie Tanner of Savannah; daughter, Debbie Tanner of Savannah; brother, Tim (Trina) Spoonemore of Savannah; grandchildren, Delaney, Olivia, Patricia (Andy), Christina (Kyle), Eldon, Allyson; and great daughter, Abby.
He was preceded on death by his parents; brothers, Chuck and Jerry Spoonemore; and grandson, Garrett Spoonemore
A visitation and family receiving hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial will be at a later date in Bennett Lane Cemetery.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
