Spoonemore, Jerry A. 1946-2021 Fillmore, Mo.

FILLMORE, Mo. - Jerry Alan Spoonemore, 74, of Fillmore, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at a local hospital in St. Joseph, with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, to Irchel and Charlene (Buholt) Spoonemore.

He graduated from Ravenwood high school 1964 and spent his high school years living with his uncle and aunt, Dean and Jean Davis.

Jerry worked in construction, farming, a Crouch Brothers driver, and his last 30 years at Midland Steel in Wathena, Kansas.

In 1974, he married his sweetheart Ramona Prater, that he cherished so very much. Jerry never missed a day of telling her he loved her bunches, several times a day.

Some of his loves besides his family were baseball, track, basketball, cutting wood, coon hunting, showing quarter horses, his hitchhiker camping club, John Deere tractors, all westerns and being a winter Texan.

Jerry served in the United States Army and was very proud of his country.

Jerry is survived by: his wife, Ramona, of the home; brothers, Robert (Peggy) Spoonemore, Tim (Trina) Spoonemore; sister-in-law, Helen Spoonemore of Savannah, Missouri; sons, Kirby (Kim) Alexander, Kevin (Linda) Alexander, Thomas Spoonemore and Jamie Spoonemore; daughters, Deanna (Rob) Daniels, Katrina (Chet) Lindstrom.

He was blessed with very special grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and a host of great friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents; his uncle and aunt, Dean and Jean Davis; brother, Chuck Spoonemore; son-in-law, Blaine Stanton; and brother-in-law, Rob Kipper.

Visitation and receiving hours of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. will be Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Jerry has been cremated and a private burial will be held, at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.