Spire, Jr. William V. 1946-2021

CLYDE, Mo. - William Victor "Bill" Spire, Jr., 74, of Clyde, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home with family at his side.

Bill was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Dec. 10, 1946, to William Victor Sr., and Theresa Bernice (Baumli) Spire. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his two year old sister, Judy; infant brother, David; three brothers-in- law, Donnie and Ronnie Graham, and Robert Harmon; and his father-in-law, Kenny Halliburton.

Bill graduated from Maryville High School in 1964, worked at Montgomery Wards for a time, then was a welder and mechanic and traveled for Martin Marietta Rock Quarries. He opened Spire Repair in Conception Junction, Missouri, in 1973.

He liked fixing things and being a mechanic, and to take things apart and see how they worked. He also enjoyed farming and tractors. He loved to go to tractor pulls and parades, and to play with his grand and great grandkids.

On June 20, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Maryville, Bill was united in marriage to Betty J. Graham. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Betty survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children: Marla (Brian) McCrary, Clyde, and Craig Spire, Clyde; his grandchildren, Valerie (Dominic) Wilmes, Stanberry, Missouri, and Trevor McCrary, Clyde; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Brooklyn Wilmes, Stanberry; his siblings, Mary (Bill) Beatty, Terrill, Texas, John Spire, Maryville, Tom (Mary Mace) Spire, Skidmore, Carolyn Harmon, Sidney, Iowa, Pat Dyer, Tyler, Texas, Helen (Marvin) Derks, Maryville, Emma (Ed) Walker, Maryville, George (Debbie) Spire, Maryville, Barb (Stephan) Sheil, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sam Spire, Maryville, Ron (Carla) Spire, Maryville, and Vickie (Mike) Kempf, Easton, Missouri. Also by his mother-in-law, Ruby Halliburton, Sturgeon, Missouri; his brothers-in-law, Henry Graham, Loveland, Colorado, Dean Graham, Osceola, Iowa, Billy Graham, Loveland, Larry Halliburton, Sturgeon; and sisters-in-law, Arnolene Hull, Mt, Ayr, Iowa, Shirley King, Loveland, Carolyn Eblen, Creston, Iowa, and Patsy Istas, Loveland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri. The burial will follow at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.

The visitation will be at the St. Columba Catholic Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, and the parish and family Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.

Family and friends may stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, to see Bill and sign the register after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.