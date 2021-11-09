Harry Otto "Bud" Spillman, Jr., 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Nov. 2, 2021. He was born on Sept. 18, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Darline (Elder) Spillman. He married Trilby Noll of Wichita, Kansas, on July 3, 1968, and they had two children together. They later divorced but remained friends especially after the passing of daughter, Tressa, in 1995.
Bud graduated from Central High School in 1956 while working for the News-Press. He served in both the Army and the Navy after high school and shared many fond stories, especially of his time in the Philippines. Bud worked in the trucking industry for over 25 years in Wichita, St. Joseph and Omaha and in his leisure loved to fish, hunt and read. Some of his fondest memories were times spent with his beloved Moila Sand Crabs and yearly trips to the Final Four basketball games. He cherished annual reunions with his CHS class of 1956 alumni.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carole Hopkins; and youngest daughter, Tressa.
He is survived by his oldest daughter, Erika (Matt) Conrad of Blue Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, MacKinzie, Madisun (Nick) Hanlan, Max; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park on Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Hi-Ho from 1 to 4 p.m.
We wish to thank Dr. Crouse at Mosaic and Traditions Hospice for their very compassionate and loving care and also his nurses and staff at Carriage Square.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Legion or Traditions Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
