KING CITY, Mo. - Pauline Spiking, 91, King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Pauline is survived by: her two sons, Jim (Julie) and Larry (Mary); seven grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosemary Tunks, Savannah, Missouri, and Karen Jacobsen of Kingman, Arizona.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

An Open Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to King City Presbyterian Church and/or the Alzheimer's Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.