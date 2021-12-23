KING CITY, Mo. - Bennet Spiking, 91, King City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at a Stanberry, Missouri nursing home.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1930, in Dekalb County, Missouri, the son of George Palmer and Winnie (Bennett) Spiking. They preceded him in death.
On Nov. 11, 1972, he married Dixie Doren Madget. She preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2008.
Bennett graduated from King City High School and served in the United States Navy. His work as a farmer was also his hobby; he loved farming! He also enjoyed visiting with friends at the senior center.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Paul Spiking and a sister-in-law, Effie Belle Spiking.
Bennett is survived by: his brother, Jack Spiking, King City; nephew, Phillip (Linda) Spiking, King City; niece, Amanda Sinclair, San Francisco, California; great-nephews: Chuck (Heather) Spiking, Curtis Spiking and John Spiking, all of King City; great- niece, Mandy (Tim) Wright, Olathe, Kansas; and nephews: John (Jennie) Alldredge, Boyd Alldredge and Curtis (Christi) Alldredge.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
Memorials may be made to the King City Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
