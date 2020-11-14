Spiers, Evelyn L. 1933-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Evelyn L. Spiers, 87, of Gower, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1933, to Sidney Charles Smith and Melvy Lee (Baker) Smith on the family farm south of Gower.

Evelyn graduated from Gower High School.

On Nov. 4, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Spiers. After their marriage, they lived in rural Gower where they made their home.

Her husband, Don, passed away, May 6, 2016.

Evelyn worked in the healthcare field for 28 years and held her nursing home administrators license for 21 years.

She was a member of the Gower Christian Church.

Evelyn enjoyed playing the piano and tole painting.

Evelyn was preceded in death by: her parents; infant granddaughter, Courtney Leigh Jackson; infant sister, Ann Leigh Smith; and brother, Charles Lee Smith.

Evelyn is survived by: her children: Linda (Jay) Jackson, Chris Spiers, and Wendy (Scott) Davis; grandchildren: Lyndsay (Jason) Crum, Derrick Spiers, Taylor (Tyler) Grier, Karlie Davis (Ryan Collins) and McCabe Davis; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Lucas and Jalyn Crum and Isabella and Maddox Spiers and Trey Grier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kelly (Debbie) Spiers, Darlene Amos, Donna (Clinton) Mullendore, Sharon (Raymond) Crowder and Sharon Spiers; several nieces and nephews, including Jim (Rachel) Smith; other relatives and many friends.

Private family services will be held at Allen Cemetery.

Donations: Allen Cemetery.

Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home or online at: www.hkfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.