Spiers, Carolyn A. 1941-2020

MCFALL, Mo. - Carolyn Ann Spiers, 79, of McFall, Missouri, and a former resident of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.

Carolyn, the daughter of Leslie and Crystal (Hartley) Stout, was born April 27, 1941, in Pattonsburg, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Jackie Stout.

Carolyn served as city and utilities clerk for the City of Pattonsburg, retiring in 1999.

After the flood in 1993, Carolyn and Max built a new home on the family farm north of McFall.

As a child, she became a member of the Pattonsburg Baptist Church. Carolyn graduated from Pattonsburg High School, class of 1959.

Survivors: husband of 61 years, Max Spiers, of the home; daughters, Sandra (Dwight) Burgess, Cameron, Missouri, Susan Spiers, Kansas City, Missouri; son, Steve (Brenda) Spiers, Pattonsburg; sister, Arlene (Curly) Gardner, Pattonsburg; grandchildren, Brandon, Casey and Sarah Anderson, Jeremy and Shona Humphrey; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with inurnment to follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Cards and/or Memorial Contributions to the Pattonsburg Senior Center may be mailed to Max Spiers at 6001 390th St. McFall, MO 64657. The family would like to request everyone wear casual attire.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.