CAMERON, Mo. -Joseph K. Spicer, 98, Cameron, formerly of Hamilton and Polo, Missouri, passed on Jan. 3, 2021, at the Quail Run Healthcare Center, Cameron.

Joe was born on Nov. 4, 1922, in Polo, to J. Leslie and Allene (Jones) Spicer.

He graduated from the Polo High School and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for a year.

He served his country honorably in the Army during WWII, serving from 1942 to 1946.

He worked at Cessna Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas, and then went to work for and retired from Kenworth-Dart in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe was a 65 year member of the Polo American Legion Post #557, and attended the Polo Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, and then attended the Hamilton Baptist Church before transferring his membership to the First Baptist Church in Cameron.

His sister, Doris Raymer, and his parents preceded him in death.

Joe married Cornelia "Connie" Connor on Oc. 25, 1968, in Polo. She survives of the home, in Cameron.

Joe is also survived by good friends, Ray and LaDonna Ward, of Cameron.

Cremation has been entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

A private inurnment service will be held later this spring at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Missouri.

Donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the donor's choice.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.