Gale W. Spicer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born July 7, 1940, in Amazonia, Missouri, son of the late Anita and John Spicer. He graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School, class of 1958. In 1959, he married Janet Erler, the mother of Kenny, Paul and Debbie, and they later divorced. In 1970, he married Sherry Gardner, mother of Stacy, Darin and Cory.
Gale was a longtime Union Sheet Metal worker working many years at Seaman-Schuske Metal Works. He was a member of the Local 2 Sheet Metal Workers Union. He served as Past President of Local 81 of Sheet Metal Workers, prior to the merge with Local 2. He was also a longtime member of Travelers Protective Association, having served as State Secretary. Gale was an avid pool player, holding numerous trophies. He loved to travel, spending many winters in Brownsville, Texas and visiting Mexico. He enjoyed old cars, especially Cadillacs, going to car shows and swap meets, sales and flea markets. Gale ran the former Granny's Old Fashioned Lemonade and later Spicer's Old Fashioned Lemonade concessions. He was an Elvis Presley and Nascar fan and in his earlier years he enjoyed the camaraderie with his work buddies and always having fun.
Gale was preceded in death by wife, Sherry Lynn Spicer in 2021; daughter, Debbie Spicer; and grandson, Joshua Spicer; his parents; step-father, Kenneth Stafford; and brother, Gary Spicer; and former wife, Janet Spicer.
Survivors include sons, Kenny Spicer, of St. Joseph, Paul (Dianne) Spicer, of Cameron, Missouri, Stacy (Leigh) Spicer, of Savannah, Missouri, Darin (Angela) Spicer, of St Joseph, and Cory Spicer, of Easton, Missouri; sister, Kay Winkelman, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Dakota, Dillon, Bryan, Kaleb, Brandon, Luke, Eric, Derek, Kerra and Hannah; and three great-grandchildren, Parker, Natalie and Nicholas.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett, officiating. Mr. Spicer will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Travelers Protective Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Gale Spicer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.