Debra Macie Spicer, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Encircled by friends and family, she held her boys' hands when she passed.
She was born Sept. 7, 1966, in St. Joseph. Here, she lived most her life beloved by all who knew her. Her smile, laugh and perfectly styled hair were unmissable.
Debbie spent 53 years between St. Joseph and Cameron, Missouri. She graduated from Lafayette High School. Her best friends, especially Paula McClain, were those who knew her from childhood.
She was an avid and loud Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. She loved to gamble the slots with her grandmother, Anita Stafford and her aunt, Kay Winkelman. She also had the voice of an angel and could sing beautifully.
She lived for her boys, Derek, 26 and Eric, 22; they were her greatest joy. She actively pushed Derek to graduate from the University of Missouri. She was there when he graduated in 2021. Her love for Eric showed while he cared for her endlessly in her last year. He never left her side. Debbie also loved to tell stories: on the phone, in-person, to whoever would listen. We always thought she should write a book. She was a talented seamstress and cook, a thoughtful friend and unfaltering cat mom to her third son, Mr. Whiskers.
Debbie fought an eight year long battle with breast cancer. She finished her first round of chemotherapy in 2014. Her cancer went into remission. She had gained a new outlook on life and understood the most important things in life aren't things. In 2020, her cancer returned and spread to her bones. For nearly two years, she valiantly defied the odds.
Her final years were spent living with her children in Columbia. Upon moving to Columbia, she found enjoyment in feeding the deer, squirrels and countless birds, who visited her home daily. She actively contributed data to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology eBird program. Her favorite bird was the Northern cardinal. She is now pain-free and enjoying time with her mother, Janet and grandmother, Anita.
Highlights of her working career included time at Herzog Corporation, Filtration Group, Cameron Mutual, and Citibank. She finished her career with Mid-American Title Loans as a Store Manager, in 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Janet Spicer; her stepmother, Sherry Lynn Spicer; and grandmother, Anita Stafford.
She is survived by: her sons, Derek and Eric Fiquet; her father, Gale Spicer; her brothers: Kenny, Paul (Dianne), Stacy (Leigh), Darin (Angela) and Cory Spicer; her aunts, Kay Winkelman and Wanda Duckworth; and uncle, Gary Spicer. She was also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorial services with a public live stream will follow at 3 p.m. She will be cremated after the ceremony.
Flowers and photos will be also be accepted.
Online condolences and obituary can be found at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
