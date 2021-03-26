Evyln L. Sperry

ALBANY, Mo. - Evyln Louise "Tootsie" Sperry, 82, of Albany, Missouri, passed away March 20, 2021, at her home.

Survivors: son, Brian (Ginny) Sperry; daughter, Traci Alley; sister, Eleanor Steinman; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Memorial Contributions: Mosaic Hospice or Children's Mercy Hospital in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

