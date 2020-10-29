KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Edward Samuel "Sam" Spencer, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 11:56 p.m. at his home in Kansas City. On July 7, 1956, Sam was born in Kansas City to Edward S. Spencer and Patricia Carol Schraml.

Sam lived colossally and was granted an early life of 64 years, three months, and 18 days.

He was united in marriage to Linda Green on Feb. 2, 2006, in Independence, Missouri. Linda survives their home. Other survivors include his mother, Patricia Schraml, of St. Joseph; his children, Christina Loren Hall (Will) of St. Joseph, Samuel Jacob Spencer (Elina) of Kansas City, Candise Lee Woodruff (Paul) of Shambaugh, Iowa, and Kristopher Louis of Utah; two brothers, David Lee Spencer (Corena) of Dawn, Missouri, Gary Spencer (Stacie) of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren, Corbin William, Lexi Loren, Aiden Jacob, Ava Rose, Lilian Wynter, Isla Monroe, Tasha Lynn, Christel Anna, Honor Irene, Brandi Elayne, Leland Allen "The Boy", Madeleine Camille, and Emma Louise; several nieces and nephews. There are many friends that Sam considered his family, especially Bill Thomas and Terry Arnold.

Sam was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Matthew Spencer and Michael Spencer died in infancy; and a sister, Patricia Lynne Swartz.

A graveside service will be held at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn.

There will be a visitation for family and friends to gather and share their memories of Sam from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Foster Funeral Chapels, Carrollton, Missouri. Following the visitation and dismissal, we will follow in procession to Blue Mound Cetery for the graveside committal service and place Sam to eternal rest. Pallbearers: Samuel, Leland, Will, Corbin, Kristopher, and Dale Baldwin.

As an expression of sympathy and Sam's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs of Kansas City. They may be left at or mailed to Foster Funeral Chapels, 201 S. Main St., Carrollton, MO 64633.

