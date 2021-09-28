CLARKSDALE, Mo. -Dennis Wayne Spencer, 64, Clarksdale, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
He was born June 29, 1957, in Maysville, Missouri, to Dennis and Norma (Cohrs) Spencer.
Dennis was an independent owner/operator truck driver and also worked as a diesel mechanic.
He loved drag racing and cars, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He played softball in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alan.
Survivors include: wife, Carlene; daughters, Jami (Shane) Bailey and Kristin Kunzler; grandchildren: Heather, Patrick and Michael Bailey, Paige Kunzler, Sarah Spencer and Addison Kunzler-Spencer; great-grandchildren, Korbin Northrup and Mia Matthews; brother, Steven Spencer; niece, Megan Shackelford; nephew, Jake Corkins; and other extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Private graveside at a later date, Thornton Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.