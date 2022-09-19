Speaks, Barbara J. 1931-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Barbara J. Speaks, 91, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at The Willow, in Wathena, Kansas.
Barbara was born on April 15, 1931, in Hays, Kansas, to Luddie "Clay" and Anna (Winder) Thomas.
Barbara married Grant Speaks on Oct. 16, 1948, in Atchison, Kansas. They were married 74 years and lifelong residents of Troy. He survives of the home.
Barbara was a Switch Board Operator for the telephone company of Troy for a period of time and the Site Director at the Pioneer Center for 19 years and she was a member of the Northeast Aging Council for many years. She was also a member of the Troy Christian Church and Order of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, James Speaks; son-in-law, Gary Blanton; and brother, Lowell Thomas.
Additional survivors, children, Linda Blanton, Highland, Kansas, Thomas (Anita) Speaks, Troy, Brenda (Larry), Turpin, Troy, Patricia (Keith) Ahlvers, Frankfort, and David Speaks, Troy.; sister-in-law, Rosalie Thomas; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Troy Christian Church, Troy.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 or Donor's Choice.
