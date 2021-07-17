Spaulding, Raymond A. 1935-2021 Gassville, Ark.

GASSVILLE, Ark. - Raymond Avery Spaulding, Jr., 85, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Gassville. He was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Ludlow, Missouri, to the late Raymond and Jane (Taylor) Spaulding. Ray went to Ludlow Elementary then transferred to Breckenridge High School. He was a member of the Bethel Methodist Church. Ray married Mary Jo Woolf May 15, 1956. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family when he was not on the road as a long- haul trucker. Ray is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scotty Spaulding.
Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Josephine Spaulding; sons, Danny and Mickey Spaulding; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at the High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Missouri with Pastor Bob Caldwell officiating.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
