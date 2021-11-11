JOPLIN, Mo. - Olin Ray Sparks, Sr. "Butch", age 73, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Freeman Hospital, in Joplin, Missouri.
Butch was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Nodaway County, in Missouri, to the late union of Frank and Valora "Betty" (Lewis) Sparks.
He was previously married and had four boys and one girl. Later in 1974 Butch married Judith Williams, in St. Joseph, where he acquired two more boys.
Butch worked any different jobs in his life starting with the family farm, factories, but his true love was driving a truck around this wonderful country. He also enjoyed many more things such as working on cars, just to see if he could get them to go faster, to being with his boys, around the rivers and lakes, swimming or just throwing a line in the water. In the fall you could always stop by and you would find him watching the Kansas City Chiefs with his animals.
Butch is survived by his life partner, Judy Williams of Granby, Missouri; five children, Olin Ray Sparks Jr. and wife Cristy of New Mexico, James Ray Sparks of Des Moines, Iowa, Jerry Lee Sparks of Tabor, Iowa, Krista Lynn Jacquard of Omaha, Nebraska, and Robert Virgil Sparks of Seattle, Washington; two step-children, John Davis of Granby, and Christopher Davis of El Dorado, Missouri; one brother, Bill Sparks of Louisville, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Parker Mortuary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
