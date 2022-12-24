Gregory William Spafford, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Pasadena, California, to William (Bill) Spafford and Maxine (Van Cleave) Spafford.
He married Kitty (Siskey) on April 4, 1980.
Greg retired from Wire Rope Corp. as a machinist with 45 years of service.
He was an avid bowler. He joined the PBA in 1981 and traveled, competing in many tournaments. He belonged to the St. Joseph's Bowlers Hall of Fame, plus the Missouri Bowlers Hall of Fame. Greg started GPG's Pro Shop with his two friends, Paul and Gary, and ran Spaff's Pro Shop at the Belt Bowl for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his wife; daughters, Kellie (Joey) Wells, Traci (James) Horner, Owasso, Oklahoma; sons, Greg Jr. and Chris Spafford, St. Joseph; sister, Joyce Glenn, St. Joseph; brother, Albert (Marilyn) Spafford, Marshalltown, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends at 12 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
