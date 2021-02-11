Spaeth, Terry 1959-2021 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Terry Spaeth, 61, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Feb. 9, 2021.

He was born on April 5, 1959, to Nicholas and Louise (Schuster) Spaeth in St. Joseph. He grew up in Gower and graduated from East Buchanan High School.

Terry worked for Purina Mills, in St. Joseph, for 34 years. He loved his cat, Romeo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Travis Spaeth.

Terry is survived by his brothers, Gary (Kathy) Spaeth, Peoria, Arizona, Fred (Patti) Spaeth and Darrel (Linda) Spaeth of Gower; nephews, Shawn Spaeth, Des Moines, Iowa, and Brandon (Kara) Spaeth, Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Andrea Spaeth, Gower, and Belinda (Matt) Becker, Washington, Missouri; great-nephew, Luke Spaeth; great-nieces, Cecelia and Laura Becker; aunt, Dorothy Schuster; several cousins and many friends.

Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at a later date at Allen Cemetery, Gower.

A register book will be available to sign at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower.

Donations may be made to the Allen Cemetery and mailed to Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, PO Box 167, Gower, MO 64454. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.