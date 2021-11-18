Sowers, Thomas E. 1932-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Thomas E. Sowers, 89, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Highland Nursing Home, Highland, Kansas.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, with Rev. Tim Sowers and Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Tom was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Atchison, the son of William and Freida (Kley) Sowers. He worked for many years at General Motors Assembly plant in Arlington, Texas. Tom was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty to the Holy Land, Egypt, and Europe.
Tom married Charlotte Lakey they later divorced. He married Betty Jamison on Oct. 6, 2002, she survives of the home.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Sowers, Arlington, Neal Sowers, Crowley, Texas, Don and Angie Sowers, Franklin, Tennessee; stepchildren, Mark Jamison, Goddard, Kansas, Chris Jamison, Helena, Montana, Tarryn Jamison, Bolder, Colorado, Kim Williford, Bolder, and Robin Jamison, Westminster, Colorado; a brother, Robert Sowers, St. Joseph; six grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, a stepson, Scotty Jamison, three brothers, Charlie, Gerald, and Edward (his twin) Sowers and a sister Mildred Hamersky. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.