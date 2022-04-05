SHAWNEE, Okla. - Billy G. Sowell Jr., 54, passed away unexpectantly on April 1, 2022. Billy was born on Sept. 3, 1967, to Billy G. Sowell Sr. and Nancy Sue Rullman.
Billy was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Ed and Ella Roberts; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Rose Evelyn Sowell; and a sister, Tina Sowell.
Billy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Richard Rullman; stepmother, Pam Wenzel; sisters, Tracy Sowell, Tonya (Dustin) Butler; stepsisters, Stephanie Rullman and Kelly Fitzmaurice; stepbrother, Brad (Nickie) Rullman and Sean (Janet) Fitzmaurice; nephews, Ryan (Nicole) Sowell and Dakota Butler; niece, Andrea (Travis) Young; uncles, Dean (Rolinda) Sowell and Larry Kerns. Billy is also survived by his beloved dog Bub as well as numerous friends and family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 22, at Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the Clasby Center, Savannah, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Kidney Foundation or your local Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.