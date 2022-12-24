Arthur Dean Sowell, 72, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 22, 2022, after a long battle with IPF.
Arthur was born Sept. 13, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Arthur Lloyd and Rose Evelyn (Doty) Sowell.
He grew up wild and was eventually invited to serve in the U.S. Army. Arthur retired from the U.S. Postal Service; working in the maintenance department. Since his retirement he had taken up texting "Good morning" to all his loved ones.
He married Rolinda Bailey on May 23, 1975, and they raised a wonderful family. Rolinda has always been by his side.
Also surviving are his children: Diana Skaggs (Kevin), Tara Sowell, Lori Chappell (Mike), Nathan Sowell (Tracy); grandchildren, Timothy, Anthony, Cortney, Drayden, Quentin, Ayden, Brooklyn, Daira, Landyn; five great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Dara; sister, Caroline; and his brother Bill.
Arthur was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and was a hippie at heart.
Services will be: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Burial will follow in Fillmore Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Sowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.