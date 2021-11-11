Sowards, June M. 1930-2021 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - June Marlee (Garnett) Sowards, 91 of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Missouri.
June was born on June 6, 1930, in Macon County, Missouri, to Roy V. and Pauline M. (Collins) Garnett. She attended school in Shelbyville, Missouri. She was a homemaker and has worked as a cook for Barnard School, Community Services and St. Francis Hospital as a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; son, Terry Garnett; daughter, Janice K. "Jan" Sowards; son-in-law, David Ramseier.
Survivors include her children, Lewis H. (Patty) Sowards, Jr., Maryville, Keith E. (Sheila) Sowards, Barnard, and Betty S. Ramseier, St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Garnett, Maryville; sister, Mary Hughes, Sublette, Kansas; sister-in-law, Lillian Garnett, Chatham, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Nick Sowards, Chris Sowards, Carrie Diallo, Shane Garnett, Stacey Leapley, Derrick Garnett and Jasper Bradley; 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Masonic Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
