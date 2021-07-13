Sowards, Janice K. 1950-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janice Kay "Jan" Sowards, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph surrounded by her loving family.

Jan was born on Sept. 7, 1950, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was a graduate of South Nodaway High School and Platt-Gard Business College and she enjoyed crafting. She had worked for Whitaker Cable, Sherwood Medical, CD Smith and retired from Amerisource.

She is survived by her mother, June Sowards; two brothers, Lewis (Patty) Sowards, Keith (Sheila) Sowards; sister, Betty Sue Ramseier; sister-in-law, Marjorie Garnett; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis H. Sowards, Sr. and brother, Terry Garnett.

Graveside Services 11am Wednesday, July 14, at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Price Funeral Home.

In memory of Jan, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To send flowers to the family of Janice Kay Sowards, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 13
Visitation
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Price Funeral Home
120 East First Street
Maryville, MO 64468
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 14
Service
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
11:00AM
Barnard Masonic Cemetery
120 East First Street
Maryville, MO 64468
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.