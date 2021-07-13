Sowards, Janice K. 1950-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janice Kay "Jan" Sowards, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph surrounded by her loving family.
Jan was born on Sept. 7, 1950, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was a graduate of South Nodaway High School and Platt-Gard Business College and she enjoyed crafting. She had worked for Whitaker Cable, Sherwood Medical, CD Smith and retired from Amerisource.
She is survived by her mother, June Sowards; two brothers, Lewis (Patty) Sowards, Keith (Sheila) Sowards; sister, Betty Sue Ramseier; sister-in-law, Marjorie Garnett; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis H. Sowards, Sr. and brother, Terry Garnett.
Graveside Services 11am Wednesday, July 14, at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends form 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Price Funeral Home.
In memory of Jan, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
