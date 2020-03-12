STANBERRY, Mo. - Jim "Cowboy" Sowards passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home, peacefully, surrounded by family, extended family, and beloved dog "Hoot", at the age of 85.

He was born on May 19, 1934, in Darlington, Missouri, the son of Lee and Crystal (Whorlow) Sowards.

On April 30, 1960, he married Marjorie "Marge" England. She survives of the home.

Jim served in the United States Army. He then drove for Coca-Cola as a route driver for 28 years and then a driver for 28 years for Gage's Fertilizer and Grain.

He was a 50 year member of the Stanberry Masonic Lodge #109 A.F. and A.M. and a member of the First Christian Church, Stanberry.

Jim broke several horses for people besides his own. He rode rough stock in his younger days, and he and his family showed horses for years receiving many awards. He was also awarded All Around Cowboy in Missouri in 1960. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved to hunt quail and pheasant, fish, and hunt mushrooms. He loved to play cards with his friends and loved his dogs. He was a great teacher to his dogs and horses and his family meant a lot to him.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Bonnie Taff, Jude Osborn and Helen Osborn; and an infant brother, Danny Sowards.

Jim is also survived by: his daughter, Allyson (Terry) Wells, Whitesville, Missouri; grandson, Brandon (Tiffany) Roup, Mound City, Missouri; two great- grandchildren, Avery and Creighton Roup; sister, Bessie Duley, Stanberry; brother-in-law, Herb (Beverly) Van Vactor, Stanberry; extended family, Clyde and Bev Henry, Burlington Junction, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, "Hoot."

Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Jim will be cremated following the service and inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice and/or P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA to assist disabled farmers in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.roberson funeralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.