Sowards, Eldon W. 1933-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Eldon W. Sowards, 86, Clarksdale, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1933, in Albany, Missouri.

Eldon retired from the State Hospital in 1997, after 30 years.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents, George and Marie (Wood) Sowards; and daughter, Velina Kay Whitsell.

Survivors include: daughter, Julie Hummer and her husband, Mike; grandchildren: Justin Hummer (Ashley), Christa O'Dower-Hummer (Molly), Kherri-Dean Hummer (Steve), Derek Dorsey (Trisha), Lucas Whitsell (Lacy) and Bethany Dreier (Darrin); brothers, Gene Sowards (Bertha) and Raymond Sowards (Beverly); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.